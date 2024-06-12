6th in Azeraijan's history: Biggest comeback

The Azerbaijan national team won the game in which it conceded two or more goals for the 6th time in their history.

As Idman.biz reports, they won 3:2 in the friendly match with Kazakhstan and won 5 times in such a productive match.

It is interesting that all the matches in which we won by conceding at least 2 goals resulted in the same score. Kazakhstan was the opponent in three of these meetings.

But in none of the previous games, our team was behind by 2 balls. This means that for the first time, our national team won by overcoming such a difference and realized the biggest comeback in its history.

June 7, 1993. Tehran. IT. Azerbaijan - Kyrgyzstan - 3:2

April 28, 2004. Almaty. FM. Kazakhstan - Azerbaijan - 2:3

August 22, 2007. Dushanbe. FM. Tajikistan - Azerbaijan - 2:3

September 6, 2011. Baku. EC. Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan - 3:2

October 9, 2019. Riffa. FM. Bahrain - Azerbaijan - 2:3

June 11, 2024. Szombathely. FM. Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan - 3:2

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz