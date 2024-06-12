Cristiano Ronaldo & Maxim Medvedev

After Cristiano Ronaldo broke the world record for the number of games played during his career, the list of players who participated in 1000 or more matches has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that 22 players were included in the IFFHS table.

Apart from Ronaldo, only two players have surpassed 1200 goals. These are goalkeepers Rogerio Ceni and Peter Shilton.

Azerbaijani football players are not included in the list. Maxim Medvedev, who recently ended his rich career, played a total of 633 matches. He played 81 games for the national team and 552 games for Qarabag.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 1226

2. Rogerio Ceni (Brazil) - 1225

3. Peter Shilton (England) - 1217

4. Fabio (Brazil) - 1182

5. Roberto Carlos (Brazil) - 1090

6. Gianluigi Buffon (Italy) ) - 1070

7. Ray Clemence (England) - 1069

8. Javier Zanetti (Argentina) - 1067

9. Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 1062

10. Dani Alves (Brazil) - 1056

11. Iker Casillas (Spain) - 1048

12. Pat Jennings (Northern Ireland) - 1046

13. Glen Ferguson (Northern Ireland) - 1041

14. Luka Modric (Croatia) - 1038

15. Raul (Spain) - 1034

16. Paolo Maldini (Italy) - 1028

17. Yasuhito Endo (Japan) ) - 1028

18. Ryan Giggs (Wales) - 1027

19. Joao Moutinho (Portugal) - 1020

20. Xavi (Spain) - 1017

21. Noel Bailie (Northern Ireland) - 1013

22. Frank Lampard (England) - 1009

Idman.biz