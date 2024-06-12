Cristiano Ronaldo & Maxim Medvedev

After Cristiano Ronaldo broke the world record for the number of games played during his career, the list of players who participated in 1000 or more matches has been announced.
Apart from Ronaldo, only two players have surpassed 1200 goals. These are goalkeepers Rogerio Ceni and Peter Shilton.
Azerbaijani football players are not included in the list. Maxim Medvedev, who recently ended his rich career, played a total of 633 matches. He played 81 games for the national team and 552 games for Qarabag.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 1226
2. Rogerio Ceni (Brazil) - 1225
3. Peter Shilton (England) - 1217
4. Fabio (Brazil) - 1182
5. Roberto Carlos (Brazil) - 1090
6. Gianluigi Buffon (Italy) ) - 1070
7. Ray Clemence (England) - 1069
8. Javier Zanetti (Argentina) - 1067
9. Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 1062
10. Dani Alves (Brazil) - 1056
11. Iker Casillas (Spain) - 1048
12. Pat Jennings (Northern Ireland) - 1046
13. Glen Ferguson (Northern Ireland) - 1041
14. Luka Modric (Croatia) - 1038
15. Raul (Spain) - 1034
16. Paolo Maldini (Italy) - 1028
17. Yasuhito Endo (Japan) ) - 1028
18. Ryan Giggs (Wales) - 1027
19. Joao Moutinho (Portugal) - 1020
20. Xavi (Spain) - 1017
21. Noel Bailie (Northern Ireland) - 1013
22. Frank Lampard (England) - 1009
