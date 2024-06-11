All-time best scorers in history - LIST

The list of those who scored 400 and more goals in the top leagues of national championships in the history of football has been announced.

Idman.biz informs that 18 football players were included in the list of IFFHS.

The table is headed by Pele with 604 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo is 3rd, Lionel Messi is 7th.

1. Pele (Brazil) - 604

2. Abe Lenstra (Netherlands) - 573

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 547

4. Romario (Brazil) - 545

5. Ferenc Puskas (Hungary, Spain) - 516

6. Josef Bican (Austria, Czechoslovakia) - 515

7. Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 509

8. Roberto Dinamite (Brazil) - 476

9. Fernando Peyroteo (Portugal) - 464

10. Uwe Seeler (Germany) - 447

11. Albert de Cleyn (Belgium) - 428

12. Gyula Zsengellér (Hungary) - 415

13. Imre Schlosser (Hungary) - 413

14. Isidro Langara (Spain) - 411

15. Zico (Brazil) - 410

16. Jimmy McGrory (Scotland) - 407

17. Gerd Müller (Germany) - 405

18. Luis Suarez (Uruguay) – 400



Idman.biz