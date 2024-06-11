11 June 2024
EN

All-time best scorers in history - LIST

Football
News
11 June 2024 11:10
30
All-time best scorers in history - LIST

The list of those who scored 400 and more goals in the top leagues of national championships in the history of football has been announced.

Idman.biz informs that 18 football players were included in the list of IFFHS.

The table is headed by Pele with 604 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo is 3rd, Lionel Messi is 7th.

1. Pele (Brazil) - 604
2. Abe Lenstra (Netherlands) - 573
3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 547
4. Romario (Brazil) - 545
5. Ferenc Puskas (Hungary, Spain) - 516
6. Josef Bican (Austria, Czechoslovakia) - 515
7. Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 509
8. Roberto Dinamite (Brazil) - 476
9. Fernando Peyroteo (Portugal) - 464
10. Uwe Seeler (Germany) - 447
11. Albert de Cleyn (Belgium) - 428
12. Gyula Zsengellér (Hungary) - 415
13. Imre Schlosser (Hungary) - 413
14. Isidro Langara (Spain) - 411
15. Zico (Brazil) - 410
16. Jimmy McGrory (Scotland) - 407
17. Gerd Müller (Germany) - 405
18. Luis Suarez (Uruguay) – 400

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Andrey Lunev’s REQUEST
18:00
Football

Andrey Lunev’s REQUEST

"There is only one option left for Andrey in Russia"
Gara Garayev was awarded - VIDEO
17:38
Football

Gara Garayev was awarded - VIDEO

Еhis was announced by the PFL press service
Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan: Teams announced
17:27
Football

Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan: Teams announced

The Azerbaijan national team will play their next game today
Egnatiya’s new transfer Zamig Aliyev: "I am making my dream come true" - INTERVIEW
16:45
Football

Egnatiya’s new transfer Zamig Aliyev: "I am making my dream come true" - INTERVIEW

"It has big goals, it is a very good club"
EURO-2024: Change in Netherlands squad
16:36
Football

EURO-2024: Change in Netherlands squad

Jan Matsen has been called to the team
Yunis Huseynov: "I am sure that we will defeat Kazakhstan"
15:55
Football

Yunis Huseynov: "I am sure that we will defeat Kazakhstan"

"It was an even game"

Most read

Rating tournament: Hasrat Jafarov in the final
9 June 16:25
Wrestling

Rating tournament: Hasrat Jafarov in the final

The wrestling ranking tournament held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, continues.

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest
14:39
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest

This was determined after all teams submitted applications for the competition in Germany
Ronaldo and his team - PRESENTATION
10 June 16:20
Euro 2024

Ronaldo and his team - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany
Kazakh veteran: "Kazakhstan must defeat Azerbaijan"
10 June 15:11
Football

Kazakh veteran: "Kazakhstan must defeat Azerbaijan"

"Because we recently face them in the Nations League"