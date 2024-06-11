"Fussballliebe" in Azerbaijan Premier League

The balls to be played with in the Azerbaijani leagues in the 2024/2025 season have been determined.

PFL press service released information about this, as per Idman.biz.

According to the agreement between the institution and the clubs, the members of the teams that will play in the Azerbaijan Premier League and the reserve championship in the coming season will use the Fussballliebe, the official ball of the 2024 European Championship produced by Adidas.

On the "Fussballliebe" which means "Love for football" in German, red, blue, green and orange colors representing the participating countries are depicted around the tournament logo. Also, the names of 10 cities where the matches will be held in the competition to be held in Germany and illustrations of the stadiums are reflected.

The Adidas League ball combines a seamless TSBE construction with a durable butyl bladder for optimal performance on the pitch. The colorful graphics on the upper are also inspired by the official match ball of Europe's most important football tournament. This product has a minimum of 20% recycled content, which means less impact on the environment than producing new materials.

The ball has been extensively researched and tested both on and off the pitch.

The clubs competing in the Azerbaijan I League will use the Al Rihla balls founded by Adidas. This ball is the first soccer ball in the history of the World Cup made with eco-friendly - water-based paint and glue.

Adidas Tiro Pro adopts the traditional 32-panel design and comes stamped with FIFA's highest rating, so you know it's the real deal. The textured surface and TSBE seamless bonding make for an even touch, better grip, and reduced water intake, so you can focus on distraction-free play.

Idman.biz