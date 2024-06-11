11 June 2024
Kazakhstan coach: "Azerbaijan is a technical team and a good opponent"

11 June 2024 09:48
Kazakhstan coach: "Azerbaijan is a technical team and a good opponent"

"We met this team 2 years ago."

Ruslan Baltiyev, the coach of the Kazakhstan national football team, said this, Idman.biz reports.

Today, the expert who will face the Azerbaijan national team in the test match expressed confidence that the meeting will be interesting: "Azerbaijan is a technical team and a good opponent. All matches against them take place in the conditions of intense struggle. The meeting always ends with a minimal advantage for one side. A very difficult and interesting game awaits us today."

The opponent's midfielder Bauyrzhan Islamkhan also said that the game will be difficult: "The opponent is familiar to us, we played against them in the Nations League a few years ago. We will test ourselves and try to use all our strength to achieve a positive result. We also had good times in the last qualifying round. I am sure that they know that we are a good competitor in Azerbaijan."

It should be noted that the meeting between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will be held in Hungary. The match will start at 18:00.

