£400m bid for Premier League club

The new client of the English club Everton has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that a consortium of international investors has decided to buy a representative of the Premier League.

A consortium, which includes one of the members of the royal family of Saudi Arabia, has submitted £400 million bid to purchase Everton. Although Farhad Moshiri, the current owner of Everton, was close to selling 94 percent of the shares to the US investment company "777 Partners" last year, the sale did not take place in the end.

It should be noted that the representative of Liverpool finished the last season of the Premier League in 15th place.

