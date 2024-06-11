11 June 2024
EN

£400m bid for Premier League club

Football
News
11 June 2024 09:22
26
£400m bid for Premier League club

The new client of the English club Everton has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that a consortium of international investors has decided to buy a representative of the Premier League.

A consortium, which includes one of the members of the royal family of Saudi Arabia, has submitted £400 million bid to purchase Everton. Although Farhad Moshiri, the current owner of Everton, was close to selling 94 percent of the shares to the US investment company "777 Partners" last year, the sale did not take place in the end.

It should be noted that the representative of Liverpool finished the last season of the Premier League in 15th place.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Andrey Lunev’s REQUEST
18:00
Football

Andrey Lunev’s REQUEST

"There is only one option left for Andrey in Russia"
Gara Garayev was awarded - VIDEO
17:38
Football

Gara Garayev was awarded - VIDEO

Еhis was announced by the PFL press service
Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan: Teams announced
17:27
Football

Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan: Teams announced

The Azerbaijan national team will play their next game today
Egnatiya’s new transfer Zamig Aliyev: "I am making my dream come true" - INTERVIEW
16:45
Football

Egnatiya’s new transfer Zamig Aliyev: "I am making my dream come true" - INTERVIEW

"It has big goals, it is a very good club"
EURO-2024: Change in Netherlands squad
16:36
Football

EURO-2024: Change in Netherlands squad

Jan Matsen has been called to the team
Yunis Huseynov: "I am sure that we will defeat Kazakhstan"
15:55
Football

Yunis Huseynov: "I am sure that we will defeat Kazakhstan"

"It was an even game"

Most read

Rating tournament: Hasrat Jafarov in the final
9 June 16:25
Wrestling

Rating tournament: Hasrat Jafarov in the final

The wrestling ranking tournament held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, continues.

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest
14:39
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest

This was determined after all teams submitted applications for the competition in Germany
Ronaldo and his team - PRESENTATION
10 June 16:20
Euro 2024

Ronaldo and his team - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany
Kazakh veteran: "Kazakhstan must defeat Azerbaijan"
10 June 15:11
Football

Kazakh veteran: "Kazakhstan must defeat Azerbaijan"

"Because we recently face them in the Nations League"