An exchange of players between Juventus and Napoli may take place.

Idman.biz reports that it is possible to replace Federico Chiesa and Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

The news of Chiesa leaving Juventus has been spreading for a long time. Roma is interested in the midfielder of the Torino club. Although Di Lorenzo has a contract until 2028, he wants to leave Napoli.

It should be noted that Federico appeared in 37 and Giovanni in 47 games in the 2023/2024 season.

Idman.biz