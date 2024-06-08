8 June 2024
The young conquering "three" - ANALYSIS

The young conquering "three" - ANALYSIS

Musa Gurbanli scored the 3rd goal for the Azerbaijan national team.

Idman.biz reports that the player of Djurgårdens achieved this in the test match against Albania.

The match in which Azerbaijan lost 1:3 was the forward's 13th match in the national team. Musa reached 3 goals at the age of 22 years and 55 days.

Gurbanli is 6th in this index. Only 5 players reached "3" at a younger age.

Unavailable Vagif

It is Vagif Javadov who scored his 3rd goal in the national team when he was the youngest. He reached it at the age of 20 years and 138 days. But the former striker also had a lot of experience at that time. Vagif scored his 3rd goal in his 26th match.

Golden boy envies Javadov

Another player like Vagif reached 3 goals in the national team before he was 21 years old. This is Zaur Taghizade, the Golden Boy of the Azerbaijani football. He scored his third goal in the national team at the age of 20 years and 195 days. At that time, Zaur played his 11th match in the national team.

Elvin in Top-3

When three players were 21-22 years old, they were happy to score for the 3rd time in the national team. One of them, Elvin Mammadov, managed to do it less than three months after turning 21. His third goal was recorded at the age of 21 years and 84 days. Elvin signed it in his 13th match in the national team.

Fast and young

Rufat Dadashov is the 4th youngest player to reach the three-goal barrier. The German football player achieved this at the age of 21 years and 320 days. Unlike others, he reached this number with a double. Rufat scored his 2nd and 3rd goals in the same match. Dadashov is notable for reaching the 3rd goal quickly in the number of games. He won this number in his 5th match in the national uniform.

What separates Mahir and Musa?

Mahir Emreli is the 5th and last player who scored 3 goals in the national team without earning 22. He is the last in the Top-5 both by age and time. At the age of 21 years and 342 days, Mahir scored the 3rd goal of the national team through the opponent's goal. Emreli, the 5th and last ahead of Musa, was 79 days ahead of him. Mahir signed it in his 16th match.

It should be noted that 32 players of our national team scored 3 or more goals.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

