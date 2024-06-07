7 June 2024
EN

Azerbaijan head coach: "It won't be easy"

Football
News
7 June 2024 18:08
4
Azerbaijan head coach: "It won't be easy"

"Our group is not easy at all."

Habib Aghayev, the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team consisting of under-19 female football players, told Idman.biz.

He assessed the draw of the first stage of the 2024/2025 season of the European Championship. According to Aghayev, they are lucky to have strong opponents: "Nothing will be easy for us. Tough games await our team. However, despite all this, we will try to do our best in training and gatherings. The exact date of the European Championship is not clear. It will be held around the end of October, beginning of November. Therefore, we will try to cope with our responsibility. We will have a training camp in Baku on June 22-29. Later, in July-August, we will hold friendly games for the purpose of preparation."

Aghayev said that the first training camp will also be of a selection nature: "We will check our female football players from our regions. After the elections, we will invite them to the national team. Also, players from U-17 were involved in the team."

It should be noted that in the first stage of the European Championship, our national team, which is in the B League, will compete in the 5th group with the teams of Switzerland, Estonia and Cyprus.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Related news

Rajab Farajzade: "They analyzed our team very well"
17:46
Football

Rajab Farajzade: "They analyzed our team very well"

"I don't think it was a bad game"
EURO 2024: The final list of the Bundesteam
17:05
Football

EURO 2024: The final list of the Bundesteam

The head coach of the national team, Julian Nagelsmann, has identified the players he will trust in the tournament
Another farewell to Sabail
16:30
Football

Another farewell to Sabail

This was announced by the press service of the Baku club
Messi confesses: "The best team is Real Madrid"
16:24
Football

Messi confesses: "The best team is Real Madrid"

The 36-year-old star was asked which is the best team in the world
Qarabag player: "We are very disappointed"
16:11
Football

Qarabag player: "We are very disappointed"

"We need to recover as soon as possible"
New contract at Sabail
16:08
Football

New contract at Sabail

This was announced by the press service of the Baku club

Most read

Cherchesov will not lead the national team in Azerbaijan match- REASON
5 June 13:34
Football

Cherchesov will not lead the national team in Azerbaijan match- REASON

The match on June 11 will be held in Hungary and will start at 19:00
The all-time best goalkeepers Azerbaijan has ever seen - Idman.biz RATING
5 June 16:20
Football

The all-time best goalkeepers Azerbaijan has ever seen - Idman.biz RATING

A rating table of the best international goalkeepers who played in our clubs
Knockout and apology from Galatasaray player - VIDEO
5 June 17:11
Football

Knockout and apology from Galatasaray player - VIDEO

"I will do everything to wash away my sin"
Premier League: 10 clubs, 180 games, 270 players - EXCLUSIVE
6 June 17:10
Football

Premier League: 10 clubs, 180 games, 270 players - EXCLUSIVE

Six of the players who have appeared at least once have played in two clubs