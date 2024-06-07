Azerbaijan head coach: "It won't be easy"

"Our group is not easy at all."

Habib Aghayev, the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team consisting of under-19 female football players, told Idman.biz.

He assessed the draw of the first stage of the 2024/2025 season of the European Championship. According to Aghayev, they are lucky to have strong opponents: "Nothing will be easy for us. Tough games await our team. However, despite all this, we will try to do our best in training and gatherings. The exact date of the European Championship is not clear. It will be held around the end of October, beginning of November. Therefore, we will try to cope with our responsibility. We will have a training camp in Baku on June 22-29. Later, in July-August, we will hold friendly games for the purpose of preparation."

Aghayev said that the first training camp will also be of a selection nature: "We will check our female football players from our regions. After the elections, we will invite them to the national team. Also, players from U-17 were involved in the team."

It should be noted that in the first stage of the European Championship, our national team, which is in the B League, will compete in the 5th group with the teams of Switzerland, Estonia and Cyprus.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz