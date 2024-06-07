EURO 2024: The final list of the Bundesteam

The squad of the German national team for EURO-2024 has been announced.

Idman.biz informs that the head coach of the national team, Julian Nagelsmann, has identified the players he will trust in the tournament.

Alexander Nubel (Stuttgart) was removed from the initial list of 27 members of the Bundesteam and the final "26" was announced.

Goalkeepers:

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Alexander Nubel (Stuttgart)

Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim)

Defenders:

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Maximilian Mittlestadt (Stuttgart)

Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart)

Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig)

David Raum (RB Leipzig)

Midfielders:

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona)

Pascal Gross (Brighton)

Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen)

Chris Fuhrich (Stuttgart)

Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich)

Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forward:

Niclas Fullkrug (Borussia Dortmund)

Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim)

It should be noted that EURO-2024 will be held in Germany from June 14 to July 14.



Idman.biz