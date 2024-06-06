6 June 2024
EN

Samad Gurbanov: "Neftchi's situation is not encouraging, everyone is sad"

Football
News
6 June 2024 14:57
16
Samad Gurbanov: "Neftchi's situation is not encouraging, everyone is sad"

“The current situation of Neftchi is not encouraging. Everyone is sad."

Samad Gurbanov, a member of AFFA Executive Committee, gave an interview to Idman.biz.

He commented on the current situation of Neftchi, where he is a member of the Supervisory Board. Gurbanov said that he believes that the "whites and blacks" will be reunited soon: "Neftchi has always been the beloved of people. We have always seen them at higher levels. Not only me, but all the fans are sad. The players have been demotivated. I believe that action will be taken in the future. I also hope that Neftchi will come back.”

According to the member of the AFFA Executive Committee, this situation prevented Neftchi from regrouping, and for this reason the team ended the season at a level not worthy of its name: "They performed very poorly in the last game. He played to a draw with Sabah. But whoever fights for it always loses. Because you have to score at least one goal to get rid of the danger. They punished Neftchi 2 minutes before the end of the match. Move it or lose it! It's football and this rule always works."

It should be noted that in the 2023/2024 season, Neftchi finished fifth in the Azerbaijan Premier League with 56 points and was deprived of the right to play in the European Cup. After that, the head coach Miodrag Bojovic was dismissed, followed by the chief executive director Farrukh Mahmudov.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

VAR decision in the Premier League
18:00
Football

VAR decision in the Premier League

The decision was made at today's meeting
Sylvinho: "We know the value of the match with Azerbaijan"
17:23
Football

Sylvinho: "We know the value of the match with Azerbaijan"

"This is a very short preparation period"
Premier League: 10 clubs, 180 games, 270 players - EXCLUSIVE
17:10
Football

Premier League: 10 clubs, 180 games, 270 players - EXCLUSIVE

Six of the players who have appeared at least once have played in two clubs
Turan Tovuz extend the Aykhan’s contract
15:24
Football

Turan Tovuz extend the Aykhan’s contract

The young football player will play at Turan Tovuz in the next 2 seasons
298th game of Azerbaijan: With the desire of 40th victory in friendly matches
14:06
Football

298th game of Azerbaijan: With the desire of 40th victory in friendly matches

Azerbaijan national team will play their next game tomorrow
New CONTRACT at Sabail
11:46
Football

New CONTRACT at Sabail

A new 1-year agreement was reached with the 24-year-old defender

Most read

Cherchesov will not lead the national team in Azerbaijan match- REASON
5 June 13:34
Football

Cherchesov will not lead the national team in Azerbaijan match- REASON

The match on June 11 will be held in Hungary and will start at 19:00
The all-time best goalkeepers Azerbaijan has ever seen - Idman.biz RATING
5 June 16:20
Football

The all-time best goalkeepers Azerbaijan has ever seen - Idman.biz RATING

A rating table of the best international goalkeepers who played in our clubs
Knockout and apology from Galatasaray player - VIDEO
5 June 17:11
Football

Knockout and apology from Galatasaray player - VIDEO

"I will do everything to wash away my sin"
Gurban Gurbanov advances in the world ranking
4 June 17:24
Football

Gurban Gurbanov advances in the world ranking

The 500 strongest specialists on the planet were included in the June table