6 June 2024
EN

Yassine Benzia: "There are no small teams here"

Football
News
6 June 2024 10:34
42
"We have been preparing very well since the day we started the training camp."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Yassine Benzia, a football player of Qarabag.

The football player, who is in the camp of the Algerian national team, evaluated the preparation for the meeting with Guinea: "We are celebrating in very good conditions. For now, we are focused on the first match with Guinea. Victory is in our hands. In the current new format of the qualifiers, every point counts. We will face Guinea at home. It will be a tough game. But we will do everything to win. There are no small teams in Africa. We understand that every match is difficult. I will do my best. What is important is the victory of the team."

It should be noted that the Algerian national team will meet Guinea today and Uganda four days later.

