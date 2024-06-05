5 June 2024
EN

Azerbaijani functionary as an independent member on the Board of Directors of Galatasaray

Football
News
5 June 2024 17:43
17
New elections were held for the Board of Directors of the Turkiye’s Galatasaray.

Azerbaijani football functionary Emin Imanov was also selected as a member of the team, Idman.biz reports.

He took a place in the Board of Directors for the next time. Imanov will work in the team of Dursun Ozbek, who was elected club president.

It should be noted that Emin Imanov, Nihat Kırmızı, Eray Yazgan, Maruf Guneş, Metin Ozturk, Niyazi Yelkencioğglu, Ibrahim Hatipoglu, Can Natan and Emir Aral took part in the Board of Directors.

