Four separations at Tottenham

The English club Tottenham have started to reform their staff during the off-season break.

Idman.biz reports that the representative of London has announced that he has parted ways with 4 football players.

Those who left the club were those whose contracts expired. Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, and Japhet Tanganga have not signed new deals. Two of them found a new club. Dier will go to Bayern and Perisic to Hajduk.

It should be noted that Tottenham took the 6th place in the finished season of the Premier League.

Idman.biz