ENOUGH! - ANALYSIS

Azerbaijan's women's national team won its first victory in the qualifying round of EURO-2025.

Azerbaijan defeated Turkiye in Baku with a score of 1:0, as per Idman.biz.

This victory brought Siyasat Asgarov’s students the 3 points they desperately needed. Thanks to the victory, our team kept its theoretical chances to take the 1st place and advance to the A league. But it will be very difficult. Because it seems inappropriate to hope for an away match with Switzerland, which we lost 0:4 in Baku. In fact, this alone is not enough and other results are important.

Most importantly, the victory over Turkiye had a serious impact on the threat of promotion to the C league. The fate of Azerbaijan is not in the hands of others, but in our own hands.

A victory in the next round can result in the Azerbaijan national team securing a place in the B league. We are talking about the match against Hungary on July 12.

If our team defeats the opponent with whom it drew 1:1 in Baku, it will become official that it will not be the last. Because in the worst case, Azerbaijan and Hungary will have the same score, and our team will be ahead of its opponent in individual games. Even if three teams - Turkiye, Azerbaijan and Hungary - have equal points, our national team will not take the last place. Therefore, the victory in Baku is enough to stay in the B league.

It is true that one of the third group of the B league will be relegated to the lower division. But with the victory over Hungary, by increasing their points to 7, they will get rid of having the weakest 3rd place.

On the other hand, if Azerbaijan national team defeat Hungary, they will qualify for the 1st round of the EURO-2025 playoffs. In this round, even the group with the best result will go last. The victory in the fifth round will secure a place among the 12 participants of the playoffs.

If Asgarov’s team draw with Hungary, the fate of the team will be decided in the last round. The defeat in Baku will turn the result of the Turkiye-Switzerland match and, if necessary, the final round into a decisive one.

1 Switzerland 4 3 0 1 9-3 9 2 Turkiye 4 2 0 2 4-5 6 3 Hungary 4 1 1 2 4-5 4 4 Azerbaijan 4 1 1 2 2-6 4

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz