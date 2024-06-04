Azerbaijan is set to face Turkiye

The Azerbaijan national team of women's football players will play its next game today.

Idman.biz reports that Siyasat Asgarov’s team will face Turkiye in the qualifying round of the European Championship.

The match of the 4th round of the 1st group of the B League will take place in Dalga Arena. Asgarov’s team will appear for the revenge of the defeat they received four days ago.

It should be noted that Hungary will host Switzerland in the other meeting of the group.

EURO-2025 qualifying round

B league, group I

June 4

19:00. Azerbaijan - Turkiye

Chief referee: Nanna Lof Andersen (Denmark)

Baku. Dalga Arena

1 Switzerland 3 3 0 0 9-2 9 2 Turkiye 3 2 0 1 4-4 6 3 Hungary 3 0 1 2 3-5 1 4 Azerbaijan 3 0 1 2 1-6 1

Idman.biz