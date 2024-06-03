3 June 2024
EN

Red Devils trip to Germany - PRESENTATION

Football
Analytics
3 June 2024 17:37
21
Red Devils trip to Germany - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany. The 24 strongest national teams of the continent will compete in the 17th European Championship. There are 11 days left until the start of the competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz continues the presentation of the participants of EURO-2024.

This week we will review the teams of Group E. The Belgian team, which is the favorite of the group, is among the candidates to succeed in the championship.

Azerbaijani team on the way to Germany
Red Devils won one of the earliest qualifications for EURO-2024. They, like France and Portugal, got a ticket to Germany on October 13, three rounds before the end of the qualifying round. The team of Domenico Tedesco, who played in the group that also included the Azerbaijan national team, finished the cycle undefeated in the 1st place. It is true that Belgium drew in their home matches against their main rivals Austria and Sweden. But the Man Utd did not know what the loss of points was. Tedesco's team ended the qualifying round, which began with a 1:0 victory in Baku, with a match against our national team. Belgium, which is fighting to become the first in the formal group, scored 5 unanswered goals for our team in its last official match before going to Germany. Romelu Lukaku scored four of them.

"Golden generation" dreaming of gold
Although some members of the "golden generation" of Belgian football have either finished their careers or played for the national team, there is still an abundance of stars. Romelu Lukaku's goals, Kevin de Bruyne's assists, and Thibaut Courtois' saves are elements that any team needs for success. Belgian fans are hoping for a big success in Germany as they have not lost hope of the title yet. Red Devils, who have participated in the final stages of the European championships 6 times, stopped in the 1/4 finals in the last two tournaments. The silver prize of EURO-1980 and the bronze prize of EURO-1972 are long gone. Belgium, with two semi-finals in the 14 World Cups it participated in, was satisfied with bronze in 2018 and fourth place in 1986.

Belgium national team matches in the group:
June 17. Belgium - Slovakia
June 22. Belgium - Ukraine
June 26. Ukraine – Belgium

It should be noted that group E meetings will be held in 5 different cities - Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Cologne, Munich and Düsseldorf.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

DECISIONS of the AFFA Executive Committee - PHOTO
18:11
Football

DECISIONS of the AFFA Executive Committee - PHOTO

This was announced by the AFFA press service
Vagif Sadygov: "This is our sore point" - PHOTO - VIDEO
17:05
Football

Vagif Sadygov: "This is our sore point" - PHOTO - VIDEO

He touched on the current situation of children's football and expressed his opinion on the vacant position of head coach in the Azerbaijan national team
Best of Champions League season
16:29
Football

Best of Champions League season

This was announced by the UEFA press service
Stanislav Cherchesov officially appointed to the national team
16:16
Football

Stanislav Cherchesov officially appointed to the national team

He was appointed the head coach of the national team
National team player is to miss EURO-2024
15:50
Football

National team player is to miss EURO-2024

This was caused by the injury of the central defender of Atalanta
Separation at Kapaz
15:35
Football

Separation at Kapaz

Alijanov has played at Kapaz in the last three years

Most read

Ronaldo expelled from the national team - REASON
10:05
Football

Ronaldo expelled from the national team - REASON

The country's press reported on this
Clubs that will support Borussia and Real: Qarabag and others
1 June 15:26
Football

Clubs that will support Borussia and Real: Qarabag and others

The final match of the Champions League today will affect the fate of not only Real and Borussia Dortmund, but also 10 other teams
3rd final of the strongest teams
1 June 13:45
Football

3rd final of the strongest teams

The final of the Azerbaijan Cup will be held tomorrow
Yesterday's children, today's champions - PHOTO
1 June 15:49
Chess

Yesterday's children, today's champions - PHOTO

June 1 is International Children's Day