Stanislav Cherchesov officially appointed to the national team

The new head coach of the Kazakhstan national team has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the Kazakhstan Football Federation.

Stanislav Cherchesov was appointed the head coach of the national team. The last place of work of the Russian specialist was the Hungarian club Ferencvárosi.

The Kazakh national team is the opponent of the Azerbaijani national team in the friendly match. The teams will meet on June 11 in Hungary.

It should be noted that it was claimed that Cherchesov was a candidate for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team.

Idman.biz