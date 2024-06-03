3 June 2024
Azerbaijan captain: "Even though I didn't see it with my own eyes, many people said so"

Football
News
3 June 2024 15:26
"Such situations happen in football. Perhaps we could have won points if there was no penalty episode."

This was told by Sevinj Jafarzade, a football player of the Azerbaijan national team, to Idman.biz.

The captain of the team commented on the match they lost to Turkiye 0:1 in the qualifying round of the European Championship. She said that they did not deserve to be defeated: "We did not lose heart after the opponent opened the score. We fought hard. I think the decisions of the French referee of the game are sometimes very harsh and incorrect. There is also a penalty episode in the match that we did not give. Although I have not seen it with my own eyes, many people have said that it is. Even though my teammate protested that episode, the referee ignored it. I think we didn't have many chances to score because we didn't play properly in the offensive line. But we fought, we deserved at least 1 point. I don't think the opponent poses a serious threat except for the penalty. As a captain, I am proud of my team."

Jafarzade said that they will be more confident in the return match against Turkiye: "Now the most important thing for us is not to repeat the mistakes of the first game, analyze the match well and prepare for the match in Baku. We will do everything to win here. Only 3 points we will win can improve our place in the group. I trust my team a lot. We will try to put up a determined struggle again."

It should be noted that the return match will be held on June 4.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

