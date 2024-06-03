3 June 2024
Qarabag renewed the Azerbaijani record

Football
News
3 June 2024 10:20
Qarabag won the 20th title in their history.

As per Idman.biz, the Aghdam club achieved this by winning the national cup.

Gurban Gurbanov's team beat Zira in the final with a score of 2:1. Qarabag won the national cup for the 8th time and also signed the 6th Golden Double. The representative of Aghdam, who broke his own record in both indicators, won the jubilee title in their history.

They have 11 titles (1993, 2013/2014, 2014/2015, 2016/2017, 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020, 2021/2022, 2022/2023, 2023/24) and 8 cups ( 1993, 2005/2006, 2008/2009, 2014/2015, 2015/2016, 2016/2017, 2021/2022, 2023/24). Aghdam residents also broke the Azerbaijani record in the number of titles.

Idman.biz

