A new player was recruited to the Azerbaijan national team consisting of under-21 players.

Idman.biz reports that Neftchi player Ravan Kazimov has been invited to the camp.

U-21 will play a friendly match against Slovakia on June 7 at the Senec Training Center in Bratislava at 20:30 Baku time, on June 11 at Liv Bona Dea Arena, and against Bulgaria at 20:00.

