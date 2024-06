Seville has announced the name of its new head coach.

Idman.biz reports that the team will be led by Garcia Pimienta.

He replaced Quique Sanchez Flores in this position. Pimienata was the head coach of Las Palmas in 2022-2024. The 49-year-old specialist started his coaching career in the youth team of Barcelona.

It should be noted that Seville finished the 2023-2024 season in the 14th place in the Spanish Primiera.

Idman.biz