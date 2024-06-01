Thiago Silva: We won against Qarabag, it is not impossible to do it again"

1 June 2024
"I think it will be a great football show."

Thiago Silva, a football player of Zire, told Idman.biz.

The 24-year-old Portuguese goalkeeper announced his thoughts before the final of the Azerbaijan Cup, which will be held on June 2 in Qarabag. He said that fans who buy tickets and come to the stadium will not regret it: "They will enjoy the match. I hope the stadium will be full. The final deserves it. Championship and cup are completely different competitions. We know about the strength of Qarabag and the quality of their players, but this year we beat them once, so it is not impossible to do it again. It will be a difficult and very competitive match."

According to Silva, if we take into account the test games, the final will be the 6th duel with Qarabag this season: "That's why we know about their team, tactics, characteristics of their players, everything. Yes, they also know us well. Let's see what surprise they will come up with this time. We have a 50 percent chance of winning the cup. There are no favorites in the final, it's a game where anything can happen and we're doing our best to win the game in 90 minutes, extra time or penalties. We are fully focused on the final."

He also announced his future plans: "I will talk more about my career only after the finals." But obviously I aim for more and better. I don't want stagnation, I want to continue to rise, because I still have the goal of playing in the top 5 leagues in Europe."

According to Silva, they also had a great season in the Premier League, where they finished with a silver medal: "We qualified for the Europa League. We were very happy and we knew we deserved it. Now is the time to win the final, rest and think and analyze the opponents when you come back. Because we want to get into the group in the European Cups.

It should be noted that the final match of the Azerbaijan Cup will take place on June 2 at Liv Bona Dea Arena.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

