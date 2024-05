140 goals were scored in the 2023/24 season of the Azerbaijan Cup.

Idman.biz reports that this is an absolute record for the last 16 tournaments.

The last time more goals were scored was in the 2007/08 season. At that time, this figure was equal to 180.

It should be noted that the current season will be concluded with the final match between Qarabag and Zira, which will be held on June 2.

