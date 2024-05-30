30 May 2024
Yassine Benzia makes his decision

30 May 2024 16:30
Qarabag player Yassine Benzia has made a decision about his future career.

Idman.biz reports that the Algerian press obtained this information from the 29-year-old midfielder.

Benzia, who stated that he wanted to return to Europe some time ago, and then announced that he will not go anywhere because he is happy in Qarabag, changed his mind again. Among the many offers Yassine received, he decided to give preference to Asian countries.

He will choose between the options of Saudi Arabia and Qatar. It is not without reason that the Algerian's attention suddenly turned to Asia. Arab clubs have put forward higher financial conditions than in Europe.

It should be noted that Yassine scored 16 goals in 49 matches of the current season.

