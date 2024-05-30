30 May 2024
Olympiacos parted ways with Sabah and Sumgayit: Two new rivals

Football
News
30 May 2024 10:09
21
Olympiacos winning the Conference League has caused changes in the club division of the 2024/25 season of the European Cup.

Idman.biz reports that the representative of Piraeus thus qualified for the League stage.

Olympiacos had to play in the second qualifying round of the Conference League with the result of the Greek Championship. The representative of Ellada would be among those scattered in the draw of this round. In other words, the Piraeus club was considered a possible opponent of the representatives of Azerbaijan in the tournament, Sabah and Sumgayit.

But Olympiacos winning the Conference League separated their paths with these clubs in the qualification stage. Greeks can only face Azerbaijani teams in the League stage or in subsequent rounds.

The transition of Olympiacos from the II qualification stage of the Conference League to the League stage of the Europa League affected other clubs as well. We are talking about the holders of the trophy in Malta and Georgia. Sliema Wanderers and Saburtalo will start the Conference League from the II qualifying stage, not the I. Since both teams are not scattered like Azerbaijani clubs, they are considered our possible opponents for the next rounds, not II.

It should be noted that the draw for the first two qualifying rounds of the European Cups will be held on June 18-19.

Idman.biz

