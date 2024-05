Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad

The preliminary squad of the Polish national team for EURO-2024 has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that 29 football players were included in the list.

Head coach Michał Probierz will choose between them. 26 players will remain in the final list.

Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczęsny, Łukasz Skorupski, Marcin Bułka, Oliwier Zych;

Defenders: Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Bereszyński, Jakub Kiwior, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Bartosz Salamon, Paweł Dawidowicz, Paweł Bochniewicz, Sebastian Walukiewicz;

Midfielders: Kamil Grosicki, Piotr Zieliński, Przemysław Frankowski, Sebastian Szymański, Jakub Moder, Damian Szymański, Nicola Zalewski, Bartosz Slisz, Michał Skóraś, Jakub Piotrowski, Taras Romanczuk, Kacper Urbański;

Attackers: Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Karol Świderski, Krzysztof Piątek, Adam Buksa.

It should be noted that EURO-2024 will be held in Germany from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz