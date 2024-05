Araz-Nakhchivan signed a new player in new season’s transfer window.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the club.

He agreed with Nakhchivan representative Urfan Abbasov. The contract with the 31-year-old defender is for 1 year.

It should be noted that Abbasov, who wore the uniform of Gabala and Sabail clubs during his career, was also included in the Azerbaijan national team.

Idman.biz