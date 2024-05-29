Ratcliffe explains the 5 golden transfer rules

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have laid out five golden rules for a new head coach.

The list serves to fast-track Man United transformation, Idman.biz reports.



Whoever comes through the door will have to follow strict rules set out by Ratcliffe.

The list includes:

- Age limit of 25 for new signings

- No Galacticos

- Style of play to be set by the new technical director Jason Wilcox

- Manager to be asked what position he wants to sign, not what player

- INEOS to send list of three signings per position for manager to choose from

It should be noted that around £1.5billion has been splashed on signings over the 11 years since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.

Idman.biz