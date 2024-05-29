Ratcliffe explains the 5 golden transfer rules

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have laid out five golden rules for a new head coach.
Whoever comes through the door will have to follow strict rules set out by Ratcliffe.
The list includes:
- Age limit of 25 for new signings
- No Galacticos
- Style of play to be set by the new technical director Jason Wilcox
- Manager to be asked what position he wants to sign, not what player
- INEOS to send list of three signings per position for manager to choose from
It should be noted that around £1.5billion has been splashed on signings over the 11 years since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.
