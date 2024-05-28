Azerbaijan national football player Renat Dadashov left Hatayspor.

Idman.biz reports that the attacker shared this on his social network account.

Dadashov said goodbye to the fans and thanked Hatay for everything.

Dadashov's teammates and fans from Hatayspor wrote positive comments on the post.

It should be noted that Dadashov returned to the Swiss Grasshoppers club, which he belongs to under the contract, since the lease period ended. The 25-year-old football player scored 6 goals in 31 games in the Turkish Super League.

Idman.biz