THE REASON why Namig Alasgarov and Murad Khachayev were not called up to the national team

The reason why some players, who are candidates for the Azerbaijan national team, were left out of the announced squad for the upcoming matches of Azerbaijan national team has become clear.

Idman.biz reports that it was announced by the team's coach Arif Asadov.

He clarified that Namig Alasgarov, Ozan Can Kokcu and Murad Khachayev were not included in the list: "Alasgarov appeared in the starting lineup only in the last two games of his club after returning from a long-term injury. Since 2 players were called for each position, this time we felt it necessary to give the others a chance. The situation is the same with Ozan Can Kokcu. We have known Vusal Isgandarli for a long time. We have kept two central defenders in Sumgait. This time we have recruited 3 more players there is".

It should be noted that Azerbaijan national team will face Albania and Kazakhstan in friendly matches in Hungary.

Idman.biz