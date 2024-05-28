Cristiano Ronaldo goal record - VIDEO

Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo made history in the Saudi Arabian League.

Idman.biz reports that the 39-year-old forward scored a double in the last game of the season with Al-Ittihad (4:2), bringing the number of goals he scored to 35.

As a result, Ronaldo, who scored 35 times in 31 matches, won the title of the player who scored the most goals in one season in the Saudi Arabian League. He also made history as the first player to score in four different leagues (Spain, Italy, England and Saudi Arabia).

Idman.biz