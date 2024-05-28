LaLiga goalscorer statistics - RESEARCH

In 2023/2024 season, 1005 goals were scored in 380 games in the Spanish LaLiga. During the season, 276 players netted balls.

Idman.biz brings to your attention the statistics of the best scorers of the season.

The best scorer of the LaLiga season was Artyom Dobvik, the Ukrainian forward of Girona with 24 goals in 36 games (average - 0.67 per game).

Girona player became the 21st club to be the top scorer of the Spanish Championship. So far, players from 20 teams have won the goal competition. Real players have been the best scorer the most - 28 times. The individual record belongs to Lionel Messi, who has been the most productive in the form of Barcelona 8 times.

Another record of Messi is still unreachable. The Argentine scored 50 goals in the 2011/2012 season. The current top scorer Dobvik could not even reach half of this number.

For the first time in 15 years, the top scorer of La Liga was not from Real or Barcelona. The last time the best scorer who was not from these two giants was Diego Forlan, the Uruguayan goalkeeper of Madrid Atletico in the 2008/2009 season.



Alexander Serlot (Villarreal) was second in the current scorer's competition with 23 goals in 34 games. Jude Bellingham (Real) and Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) shared the 3rd and 4th places with 19 goals. Ante Budimir (Osasuna) with 17 goals, Youssef An-Nasiri (Seville) and Antoine Griezmann (Atletico) with 16 goals, Alvaro Morata (Atletico) with 15 goals, Vinicius Junior (Real) also make the top ten. and Borkha Mayoral (Getafe).

The "king of penalties" of the season is Artyom Dobvik (Girona) and Jose Luis García Pepelu (Valencia) with 7 goals.

Jud Bellingham (Real) is the third top scorer of the championship who has scored the most goals from the midfielders - 19 goals. Sergio Arribas from Almeria has 9 goals.

The most distinguished defender is Erik Garcia from Girona - 5 goals. Daniel Carvajal from Real Madrid has 4 goals.

Alex Baena (Villarreal) has the most assists in La Liga - 14 times. Nico Williams (Athletic) 11 times, Iago Aspas (Celta) and Savio (Girona) 10 times helped their teammates to score goals. In general, 274 players made goal assists during the season.

Artyom Dobvik (Girona) is the leader of LaLiga in terms of the total number of goals and assists. He scored 24 goals and provided 8 assists. Alexander Serlot (Villarreal) has 29 (23+6), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) has 27 (19+8). In total, 362 LaLiga players helped their team with goals or assists.

