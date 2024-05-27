Fastest football players in the World - LIST

The ranking of the fastest players in the top-5 leagues has been announced.

Idman.biz informs that the ranking was published by Givemesport.

The leader of the rating was the central defender of Real Madrid, Antonio Rudiger. The German player was slightly faster than Karim Adeyemi, the player of Borussia (Dortmund), whom he will meet in the Champions League final on June 1.

The Ukrainian Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) closes the first "three". In one of the games, he managed to reach a speed of 36.63 km per hour.

Rank Player Club Top Speed (km/h) 1 Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid 36.7 2 Karim Adeyemi Borussia Dortmund 36.65 3 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 36.63 4 Anthony Gordon Newcastle United 36.61 5 Ousmane Dembele Paris Saint-Germain 36.6 6 Adama Traore Fulham 36.6 7 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 36.6 8 Darwin Nunez Liverpool 36.53 9 Moussa Diaby Aston Villa 36.52 10 Rafael Leao AC Milan 36.5 11 Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain 36.48 12 Federico Valverde Real Madrid 36.3 13 Erling Haaland Manchester City 36.22 14 Nuno Tavares Nottingham Forest 36.2 15 Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich 36.2

Idman.biz