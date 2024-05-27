27 May 2024
Fastest football players in the World - LIST

27 May 2024 09:35
The ranking of the fastest players in the top-5 leagues has been announced.

Idman.biz informs that the ranking was published by Givemesport.

The leader of the rating was the central defender of Real Madrid, Antonio Rudiger. The German player was slightly faster than Karim Adeyemi, the player of Borussia (Dortmund), whom he will meet in the Champions League final on June 1.

The Ukrainian Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) closes the first "three". In one of the games, he managed to reach a speed of 36.63 km per hour.

Rank

Player

Club

Top Speed (km/h)

1

Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid

36.7

2

Karim Adeyemi

Borussia Dortmund

36.65

3

Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea

36.63

4

Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United

36.61

5

Ousmane Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain

36.6

6

Adama Traore

Fulham

36.6

7

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

36.6

8

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool

36.53

9

Moussa Diaby

Aston Villa

36.52

10

Rafael Leao

AC Milan

36.5

11

Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain

36.48

12

Federico Valverde

Real Madrid

36.3

13

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

36.22

14

Nuno Tavares

Nottingham Forest

36.2

15

Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich

36.2

Idman.biz

