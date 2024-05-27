Fastest football players in the World - LIST

The ranking of the fastest players in the top-5 leagues has been announced.
Idman.biz informs that the ranking was published by Givemesport.
The leader of the rating was the central defender of Real Madrid, Antonio Rudiger. The German player was slightly faster than Karim Adeyemi, the player of Borussia (Dortmund), whom he will meet in the Champions League final on June 1.
The Ukrainian Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) closes the first "three". In one of the games, he managed to reach a speed of 36.63 km per hour.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Club
|
Top Speed (km/h)
|
1
|
Antonio Rudiger
|
Real Madrid
|
36.7
|
2
|
Karim Adeyemi
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
36.65
|
3
|
Mykhailo Mudryk
|
Chelsea
|
36.63
|
4
|
Anthony Gordon
|
Newcastle United
|
36.61
|
5
|
Ousmane Dembele
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
36.6
|
6
|
Adama Traore
|
Fulham
|
36.6
|
7
|
Mohamed Salah
|
Liverpool
|
36.6
|
8
|
Darwin Nunez
|
Liverpool
|
36.53
|
9
|
Moussa Diaby
|
Aston Villa
|
36.52
|
10
|
Rafael Leao
|
AC Milan
|
36.5
|
11
|
Achraf Hakimi
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
36.48
|
12
|
Federico Valverde
|
Real Madrid
|
36.3
|
13
|
Erling Haaland
|
Manchester City
|
36.22
|
14
|
Nuno Tavares
|
Nottingham Forest
|
36.2
|
15
|
Alphonso Davies
|
Bayern Munich
|
36.2
