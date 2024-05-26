Bonucci will say goodbye to football today

Fenerbahce Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci has announced that he has finished his career.

Idman.biz informs that the website of the Istanbul club published information about this.

Bonucci expressed his desire to say goodbye to football as a champion in the Fenerbahce team: "I am very happy to be a part of a wonderful family. We will go to our last match. I would like to end my career with raising the Championship Cup"

Leonardo, who played for Juventus for many years, was the champion of Italy 9 times.

It should be noted that the games of the last round of the Turkish Super League will be held today. Bonucci's dream will come true if Galatasaray loses on the trip to Konya, and Fenerbahce wins against Istanbulspor.

