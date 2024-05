Neftchi parted ways with its head coach Miodrag Bozovic.

Idman.biz reports that the press service of the club released information about this.

The contract with the Montenegrin specialist has not been extended. Black and White finished the season in the 5th place in the Premier League under the leadership of the 56-year-old specialist.

It should be noted that Bozovic was leading Neftchi since January.

