25 May 2024
EN

Qarabag advanced in Top-100

Football
News
25 May 2024 18:10
11
Qarabag advanced in Top-100

The new ranking table of Europe's top teams has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the list includes 405 strongest clubs of the continent.

Azerbaijan is represented by 4 teams in the table. Only one of them was included in the Top-100.

Qarabag is 63rd in the list with 293 points. Gurban Gurbanov's students advanced 1 step compared to the previous list.

Neftchi is 227th with 27 points. Baku club has advanced 16 steps. Sabah is on the 252nd place with 20 points. The representative of the capital has advanced 12 places. Gabala, which is in 358th place with 5 points, has risen 11 places.

It should be noted that the list is headed by Real with 2694 points.

Idman.biz

Related news

The Norwegian striker is out of the top scorer competition
18:21
Football

The Norwegian striker is out of the top scorer competition

This dreams remained in his heart in the last - 38th round of the season
Vagif Javadov: "He brought enthusiasm to the nation" - VIDEO
17:55
Football

Vagif Javadov: "He brought enthusiasm to the nation" - VIDEO

"About 30 players represent Azerbaijan"
The draw for the playoff in the Azerbaijan Championship has been made
17:43
Football

The draw for the playoff in the Azerbaijan Championship has been made

İt was announced by the PFL press service
The Montenegrin football player confirmed his transfer to Neftchi
17:06
Football

The Montenegrin football player confirmed his transfer to Neftchi

"There was a shortage of players in the club"
Vagif Javadov: "My father used to say that if you can't play, don't embarrass me" - PHOTO - VIDEO
14:51
Football

Vagif Javadov: "My father used to say that if you can't play, don't embarrass me" - PHOTO - VIDEO

Javadov also talked about the interesting moments he experienced during his speech at the national team
Farewell decision from Alonso
13:34
Football

Farewell decision from Alonso

The defender will leave the Spanish club in the summer

Most read

Gasperini after Atalanta’s first Europa League win
23 May 09:43
Football

Gasperini after Atalanta’s first Europa League win

“I don't understand the thing about being judged by trophies”
Forbes announces “The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024”
23 May 16:10
Football

Forbes announces “The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024”

Carlo Ancelotti’s team leads the table
Rooney started negotiations with the Championship club
24 May 09:22
Football

Rooney started negotiations with the Championship club

The specialist can be appointed as the head coach of Plymouth
Azerbaijan national aerobics team will perform in Japan – PHOTO
23 May 17:23
Gymnastics

Azerbaijan national aerobics team will perform in Japan – PHOTO

The competition, which will start on May 25, will last for two days