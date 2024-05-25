Qarabag advanced in Top-100

The new ranking table of Europe's top teams has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the list includes 405 strongest clubs of the continent.

Azerbaijan is represented by 4 teams in the table. Only one of them was included in the Top-100.

Qarabag is 63rd in the list with 293 points. Gurban Gurbanov's students advanced 1 step compared to the previous list.

Neftchi is 227th with 27 points. Baku club has advanced 16 steps. Sabah is on the 252nd place with 20 points. The representative of the capital has advanced 12 places. Gabala, which is in 358th place with 5 points, has risen 11 places.

It should be noted that the list is headed by Real with 2694 points.

Idman.biz