25 May 2024
EN

The draw for the playoff in the Azerbaijan Championship has been made

Football
News
25 May 2024 17:43
12
The draw for the playoff matches for participation in the II League in the 2024/25 season has been made.

Idman.biz reorts that it was announced by the PFL press service.

The playoff matches of the finalist of the AFFA Regional League with the team that took the 13th place in the II League of the current season will be played on May 29 and June 5, as planned. After the final match of the Regional League, which took place in Shamakhi city yesterday, the playoff participants were determined. In these matches, Shafa, who took the 13th place in II League, and Hypers, who lost in the final of the Regional League, will face each other.

Today, a draw ceremony was held to determine the home and visiting teams in the first game of the Professional Football League. The ceremony was attended by Elgiz Abbasov, acting president of the Professional Football League, media and marketing director Sanan Abdullayev, Faig Tahirov, the person responsible for playoff games by the PFL, and officials of the competing clubs. During the meeting, the parties were informed about the playoff stage preparation process, requirements to be followed and other important points.

Then lots were cast. According to the draw, Shafa team won the first game. The arenas where the matches will take place, the hours of the games and other technical details will be announced in the near future.

Idman.biz

