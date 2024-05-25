25 May 2024
The Montenegrin football player confirmed his transfer to Neftchi

25 May 2024 17:06
Edwin Kuts, player of the Montenegro national team, will be the first summer transfer of Neftchi.

Idman.biz reports that the midfielder said in a statement in his homeland that he will continue his career in Azerbaijan.

Confirming the news that appeared in the Montenegro press a few days ago, Edwin also touched on the reasons for his decision to leave the Balkani club of Kosovo and come to Baku. He said that he thinks the time for change has come: "I will continue my career in the Neftchi club of Azerbaijan." They have been interested in me since January. We decided to stay here until summer. There was a shortage of players in the club. My contract with Balkani is over. I will go to the Baku club as a free agent."

It should be noted that Kuts scored 3 goals in 5 games for the Montenegro national team.

