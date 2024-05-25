Bakhtiyar Hasanalizada's fate in Tuzlaspor becomes clear - he is in BAKU

The career of Bakhtiyar Hasanalizada, a football player of Azerbaijan national team and Turkish club Tuzlaspor in Istanbul club, is coming to an end.

The defender himself informed about it to Idman.biz.

Bakhtiyar, who is already in Baku, is doing the final works to leave the club: "Although we have not officially left, it seems like we have left. Unless something extraordinary, force majeure happens, it will become official. The process is going on and I'm waiting for it to end."

The 31-year-old football player also said that there are offers from other clubs: "I cannot say which clubs there are. In the near future, everything will become clear."

It should be noted that Tuzlaspor finished in the 16th place in the Turkish I League with 38 points and passed to law league.

Emin Agha

Idman.biz