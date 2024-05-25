25 May 2024
EN

Bakhtiyar Hasanalizada's fate in Tuzlaspor becomes clear - he is in BAKU

Football
News
25 May 2024 11:31
22
Bakhtiyar Hasanalizada's fate in Tuzlaspor becomes clear - he is in BAKU

The career of Bakhtiyar Hasanalizada, a football player of Azerbaijan national team and Turkish club Tuzlaspor in Istanbul club, is coming to an end.

The defender himself informed about it to Idman.biz.

Bakhtiyar, who is already in Baku, is doing the final works to leave the club: "Although we have not officially left, it seems like we have left. Unless something extraordinary, force majeure happens, it will become official. The process is going on and I'm waiting for it to end."

The 31-year-old football player also said that there are offers from other clubs: "I cannot say which clubs there are. In the near future, everything will become clear."

It should be noted that Tuzlaspor finished in the 16th place in the Turkish I League with 38 points and passed to law league.

Emin Agha
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Vagif Javadov: "My father used to say that if you can't play, don't embarrass me" - PHOTO - VIDEO
14:51
Football

Vagif Javadov: "My father used to say that if you can't play, don't embarrass me" - PHOTO - VIDEO

Javadov also talked about the interesting moments he experienced during his speech at the national team
Farewell decision from Alonso
13:34
Football

Farewell decision from Alonso

The defender will leave the Spanish club in the summer
The president of Qarabag will not participate in the award ceremony
12:39
Football

The president of Qarabag will not participate in the award ceremony

Tomorrow, the 2023/24 season will be concluded in the Azerbaijan Premier League
INVITATION to the players of Qarabag from the national team
11:15
Football

INVITATION to the players of Qarabag from the national team

Prosinecki's students will hold 2 friendly matches in June
Foreign referees in Azerbaijan Premier League
11:00
Football

Foreign referees in Azerbaijan Premier League

It was announced by the PFL press service
Guardiola is one step away from the record
10:12
Football

Guardiola is one step away from the record

IFFHS announced the list of specialists who won at least 8 gold medals

Most read

Venues of the European Cup final games - Budapest and Istanbul
22 May 17:13
Football

Venues of the European Cup final games - Budapest and Istanbul

The decision was made by the UEFA Executive Committee
Gasperini after Atalanta’s first Europa League win
23 May 09:43
Football

Gasperini after Atalanta’s first Europa League win

“I don't understand the thing about being judged by trophies”
Forbes announces “The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024”
23 May 16:10
Football

Forbes announces “The World’s Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024”

Carlo Ancelotti’s team leads the table
Rooney started negotiations with the Championship club
24 May 09:22
Football

Rooney started negotiations with the Championship club

The specialist can be appointed as the head coach of Plymouth