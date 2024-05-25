Foreign referees in Azerbaijan Premier League

The VAR appointments for today's matches of the Azerbaijan Premier League have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that it was announced by the PFL press service.

All three matches on the first day of the XXXVI round will be refereed by a foreign referee.

Azerbaijan Premier League

Round XXXVI

May 25

Zire - Sabail

VAR: Nathan Verboomen (Belgium)

AVAR: Kamran Bayramov

Neftchi - Sabah

VAR: Clay Ruperti (Netherlands)

AVAR: Vusal Mammadov

Sumgait - Gabala

VAR: Erwin Blank (Netherlands)

AVAR: Eyyub Ibrahimov

Idman.biz