Foreign referees in Azerbaijan Premier League

The VAR appointments for today's matches of the Azerbaijan Premier League have been announced.
Idman.biz reports that it was announced by the PFL press service.
All three matches on the first day of the XXXVI round will be refereed by a foreign referee.
Azerbaijan Premier League
Round XXXVI
May 25
Zire - Sabail
VAR: Nathan Verboomen (Belgium)
AVAR: Kamran Bayramov
Neftchi - Sabah
VAR: Clay Ruperti (Netherlands)
AVAR: Vusal Mammadov
Sumgait - Gabala
VAR: Erwin Blank (Netherlands)
AVAR: Eyyub Ibrahimov
