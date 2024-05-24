Lightning falls on football pitch: A coach dead and 2 injured

Tragic event broke out during training of an unnamed club at the Gabriel Péri Stadium in France.

According to Idman.biz, a head coach died and 2 people got injured due to lightning.

The 33-year-old coach died on the spot. One of the other victims had a burnt leg, and another one had a heart problem. Both of them were taken to the hospital.

It is reported that there were 33 people in the stadium at the time of the incident. It is not an exception that the number of victims will increase.

Idman.biz