The Galatasaray and Zenit players in Azerbaijan national team

The squad of the Azerbaijan national team consisting of female football players has been announced.
Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the AFFA press service.
23 players have been invited to play against the Turkish national team in the qualifying round of the European Championship. The matches between the teams will take place on May 31 in Erzincan, and on June 4 in Baku.
Azerbaijan will assemble on May 27 and go to Erzincan and will prepare there until the game day.
|
NAME
|
CLUB
|
1
|
Aytaj Sharifova
|
Trabzonspor (Turkiye)
|
2
|
Nargiz Aliyeva
|
KDZ Eregli Spor (Turkiye)
|
3
|
Gunay Ismayilova
|
Neftchi
|
4
|
Nigar Mirzaliyeva
|
Zenit (Russia)
|
5
|
Nargiz Hajiyeva
|
Aktobe (Kazakhstan)
|
6
|
Mana Mollayeva
|
Neftchi
|
7
|
Ayshan Ahmadova
|
PAOK (Greece)
|
8
|
Alina Dorofeyeva
|
Yenisei (Russia)
|
9
|
Diana Mammadova
|
Yenisei (Russia)
|
10
|
Fidan Jafarova
|
Baku Juniors
|
11
|
Aysun Aliyeva
|
Neftchi
|
12
|
Kamilla Mammadova
|
Okjetpes (Kazakhstan)
|
13
|
Firangiz Teymurova
|
Neftchi
|
14
|
Jala Mahsimova
|
Beylerbeyi Spor (Turkiye)
|
15
|
Yeliz Acar
|
Fatih Vatan (Turkiye)
|
16
|
Peritan Bozdag
|
Fatih Vatan (Turkiye)
|
17
|
Esra Manya
|
Besiktas (Turkiye)
|
18
|
Kristina Bakarandze
|
Galatasaray (Turkiye)
|
19
|
Coshguna Aliyeva
|
Neftchi
|
20
|
Sevinj Jafarzadeh
|
Eastern Flames (Saudi Arabia)
|
21
|
Milana Rahimova
|
Neftchi
|
22
|
Nazlican Bright
|
Galatasaray (Turkiye)
|
23
|
Vusala Seyfaddinova
|
Olympia Imittou (Greece)
Idman.biz