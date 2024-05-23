The Galatasaray and Zenit players in Azerbaijan national team

The squad of the Azerbaijan national team consisting of female football players has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the AFFA press service.

23 players have been invited to play against the Turkish national team in the qualifying round of the European Championship. The matches between the teams will take place on May 31 in Erzincan, and on June 4 in Baku.

Azerbaijan will assemble on May 27 and go to Erzincan and will prepare there until the game day.

NAME CLUB 1 Aytaj Sharifova Trabzonspor (Turkiye) 2 Nargiz Aliyeva KDZ Eregli Spor (Turkiye) 3 Gunay Ismayilova Neftchi 4 Nigar Mirzaliyeva Zenit (Russia) 5 Nargiz Hajiyeva Aktobe (Kazakhstan) 6 Mana Mollayeva Neftchi 7 Ayshan Ahmadova PAOK (Greece) 8 Alina Dorofeyeva Yenisei (Russia) 9 Diana Mammadova Yenisei (Russia) 10 Fidan Jafarova Baku Juniors 11 Aysun Aliyeva Neftchi 12 Kamilla Mammadova Okjetpes (Kazakhstan) 13 Firangiz Teymurova Neftchi 14 Jala Mahsimova Beylerbeyi Spor (Turkiye) 15 Yeliz Acar Fatih Vatan (Turkiye) 16 Peritan Bozdag Fatih Vatan (Turkiye) 17 Esra Manya Besiktas (Turkiye) 18 Kristina Bakarandze Galatasaray (Turkiye) 19 Coshguna Aliyeva Neftchi 20 Sevinj Jafarzadeh Eastern Flames (Saudi Arabia) 21 Milana Rahimova Neftchi 22 Nazlican Bright Galatasaray (Turkiye) 23 Vusala Seyfaddinova Olympia Imittou (Greece)

