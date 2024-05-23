23 May 2024
The Galatasaray and Zenit players in Azerbaijan national team

Football
News
23 May 2024 11:51
23
The squad of the Azerbaijan national team consisting of female football players has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the AFFA press service.

23 players have been invited to play against the Turkish national team in the qualifying round of the European Championship. The matches between the teams will take place on May 31 in Erzincan, and on June 4 in Baku.

Azerbaijan will assemble on May 27 and go to Erzincan and will prepare there until the game day.

NAME

CLUB

1

Aytaj Sharifova

Trabzonspor (Turkiye)

2

Nargiz Aliyeva

KDZ Eregli Spor (Turkiye)

3

Gunay Ismayilova

Neftchi

4

Nigar Mirzaliyeva

Zenit (Russia)

5

Nargiz Hajiyeva

Aktobe (Kazakhstan)

6

Mana Mollayeva

Neftchi

7

Ayshan Ahmadova

PAOK (Greece)

8

Alina Dorofeyeva

Yenisei (Russia)

9

Diana Mammadova

Yenisei (Russia)

10

Fidan Jafarova

Baku Juniors

11

Aysun Aliyeva

Neftchi

12

Kamilla Mammadova

Okjetpes (Kazakhstan)

13

Firangiz Teymurova

Neftchi

14

Jala Mahsimova

Beylerbeyi Spor (Turkiye)

15

Yeliz Acar

Fatih Vatan (Turkiye)

16

Peritan Bozdag

Fatih Vatan (Turkiye)

17

Esra Manya

Besiktas (Turkiye)

18

Kristina Bakarandze

Galatasaray (Turkiye)

19

Coshguna Aliyeva

Neftchi

20

Sevinj Jafarzadeh

Eastern Flames (Saudi Arabia)

21

Milana Rahimova

Neftchi

22

Nazlican Bright

Galatasaray (Turkiye)

23

Vusala Seyfaddinova

Olympia Imittou (Greece)

Idman.biz

