Gian Piero Gasperini went down in the history of European Cups.

The 66-year-old Gian Piero Gasperini wins the first trophy of his career in Italy, as Idman.biz reports.

Gasperini became the oldest coach to win his first European Cup final. The Italian specialist achieved this at the age of 66 years and 117 days.

It should be noted that Atalanta won 3:0 against Bayer in the final.

Idman.biz