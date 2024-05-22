22 May 2024
Venues of the European Cup final games - Budapest and Istanbul

Football
News
22 May 2024 17:13
20
The stadiums where the final games of the two seasons of the European Cups will be held have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the decision was made by the UEFA Executive Committee.

The location of the decisive matches of the 2025/26 and 2026/27 seasons has been confirmed.

The final of the Champions League will be held first in Puskas Arena in Budapest, the capital of Hungary. The decision about the next year will be made in September.

Because UEFA had to wait for the final decision regarding the reconstruction works at San Siro.

The winner of the Europa League will be decided in 2026 at Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul, Turkiye, and next year in Frankfurt, Germany.

The last match of the 2025/26 Conference League season will be played against Red Bull Leipzig in Germany, next year in Istanbul.

It should be noted that the finals of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League in the 2023/24 season will take place in London, Dublin and Piraeus, and in the 2024/25 season in Munich, Bilbao and Wroclaw.

Idman.biz

