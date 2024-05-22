22 May 2024
Fenerbahce player: "We want to defeat Azerbaijan and go to Baku motivated"

22 May 2024 11:48
58
"We will play 2 important games against Azerbaijan. We know the opponent very well. We have met them. We will definitely try to win."

Idman.biz reports that Yagmur Uraz, a football player of the Turkish national team, said this.

The top scorer of the season with 25 goals in the Turkish Super League as part of Fenerbahce announced her thoughts before the match against Azerbaijan in the qualifying round of the European Championship. According to the 34-year-old forward, holding the match in Erzincan will be an additional advantage for the Turkish team: "A very beautiful world-class arena has been built here. The atmosphere is great and it will host a national team game for the first time in history. We are very happy and excited that this is our fate. We will wait for the fans to take their seats in the stands. We want to defeat Azerbaijan here and go to Baku even more motivated."

It should be noted that the Turkiye-Azerbaijan match will be held on May 31. The return match will take place on June 4 in Baku.

Idman.biz

