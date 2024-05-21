Those who scored more than 30 – LIST

Last year’s Best Top Division Goal Scorer is again in the Top 3

The list of those who scored 30 or more goals in one season in the history of the German Bundesliga has been announced.

İdman.biz informs that 16 such incidents have entered the table of IFFHS.

Only 8 players were productive. Two of them scored 5 times each.

Robert Lewandowski and Gerd Müller scored 30 or more goals in 5 different seasons. All their successes were recorded in Bayern.

1. Robert Lewandowski – 41 (Bayern, 2020/21)

2. Gerd Muller – 40 (Bayern, 1971/72)

3. Gerd Muller – 38 (Bayern, 1969/70)

4. Gerd Muller – 36 (Bayern, 1972/73)

5. Harry Kane - 36 (Bayern, 2023/24)

6. Robert Lewandowski - 35 (Bayern, 2021/22)

7. Dieter Müller - 34 (Cologne) , 1976/77)

8. Robert Lewandowski – 34 (“Bavaria”, 2019/20)

9. Lothar Emmerich – 31 (“Borussia” D, 1965/66)

10. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 31 (“Borussia” D, 2016/17)

11. Uwe Seeler – 30 (Hamburg, 1963/64)

12. Gerd Muller – 30 (Bavaria, 1968/69)

13. Gerd Muller – 30 (Bavaria, 1973/74)

14 Jupp Heynckes – 30 (Borussia M, 1973/74)

15. Robert Lewandowski – 30 (Bayern, 2015/16)

16. Robert Lewandowski – 30 (Bayern, 2016/17)

Idman.biz