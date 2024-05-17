Birthday WISH from Vadim Vasilyev

"In such a situation, I can only celebrate my birthday at home."

Vadim Vasilyev, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

The veteran football player, who celebrated his 52nd birthday today, announced who he will be with on his birthday: "Of course, I will be with my family today. Everyone I know gathered me and congratulated me. Well, there are news sites. We are not forgotten because of them. Thank them all for remembering."

He emphasized that he only wants to live: "I would like to get well soon and find a job in a good club and work there."

It should be noted that Vasilyev suffered a stroke in February and continues his treatment.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz