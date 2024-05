“I have amicably terminated my contract”.

Idman.biz reports that the 37 old has terminated his contract with immediate effect.

"I would like to announce that I have amicably terminated my contract with Adana Demirspor with immediate effect. I would like to thank the fans for all their support. I will now consider the next steps to take in my playing career."

It should be noted that he is hunting for the 10th club of his career.

