The champion of the Youth League was awarded

The Azerbaijan U19 Championship has come to the end.

Idman.biz reports that the awarding ceremony took place after the last matches in the Youth League.

Awards were presented to Sabah, which finished the 33-round championship with 75 points. The representative of the capital will represent Azerbaijan in the UEFA Youth League in the 2024/25 season.

Sabail took the second place with 65 points, and Neftchi took the third place with 64 points. Sabah player Hamzaali Mikayilov was chosen as the best player of the Youth League. The most productive player of the competition was Amir Garibov, a member of Sabail with 33 goals.

Idman.biz